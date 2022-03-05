Nikola Jokic has been carrying the Denver Nuggets this season but the team discovered it can be successful when he doesn’t play.

Jokic sat out Friday’s 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets with a non-COVID illness, with the silver lining being the reigning MVP had a chance to rest. He may get another night off when Denver hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

The team did not practice Saturday and didn’t update Jokic’s status for Sunday night.

The Nuggets have won seven of their last eight and take on a New Orleans team that beat them at home a month ago. Denver has won two of the three meetings, both on the road, and has a chance to win the season series Sunday night.

If DeMarcus Cousins plays like he did against the Rockets, the Nuggets have a chance at another win. The veteran, who was signed for the rest of the season last week after playing under three 10-day contracts, had 31 points and nine rebounds in his first start for Denver.

“Me, personally, I’ve always believed in myself,” Cousins said. “My confidence and my belief in my ability, that’s never wavered. It was just everybody else.”

Cousins started the season with Milwaukee and played 17 games for the defending champions before being released. He has found a new home with the Nuggets, who needed another big man to backup Jokic while he needed another chance.

“Opportunity. You know how this league goes. Some people close the door and others will hold it open for you,” he said. “You have to wait for your opportunity, when you get it, try to take advantage of it.”

The Pelicans may have a losing record but they’ve proven to be a formidable opponent of late. They have won four straight, including wins at Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers, and they are coming off a blowout win of Utah at home.

New Orleans has done it while 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson is still rehabbing a foot injury. Another young player, rookie Herb Jones, has played well and even earned the praise of Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell after Jones helped to hold him to 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

“He talked about Herb being one of the few rookies he has to plan for,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of a conversation with Mitchell. “His instincts are incredible. Even when he doesn’t score the ball, he makes the right plays on offense. We’re extremely blessed to have him on our team.”

Jones has earned the respect of his teammates with how he has played.

“He doesn’t look like a rookie,” Willy Hernangomez said. “Once he gets to know more players, he’s going to be a beast. I think Herb should be in the conversation for rookie of the year.”

Denver will also worry about Jonas Valanciunas, who has played well against the Nuggets in his career. He had 18 points in the Feb. 4 win and 27 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime loss to them on Dec. 8.

