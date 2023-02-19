LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Peter Suder scored 16 points and Curt Hopf made a layup with five seconds remaining to lift Bellarmine over Central Arkansas 68-67 on Sunday.

Suder also grabbed eight rebounds for the Knights (13-16, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Langdon Hatton scored 12 points. Juston Betz totaled eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The Bears (9-20, 4-12) were led by Camren Hunter with 19 points and four assists. Collin Cooper added 14 points and three steals. Cooper hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to give the Bears a 67-66 lead. Masai Olowokere pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bellarmine visits Jacksonville, while Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.