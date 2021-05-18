Sun in search of 3-0 start vs. winless Fever

The Connecticut Sun are off to a 2-0 start and they’re adding a key piece to their lineup.

Guard Jasmine Thomas has been activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols heading into the team’s home game against Indiana on Wednesday.

Thomas started 19 of 30 games last season, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

The team has done well without her for the first two games. The Sun followed up an 11-point road win over Atlanta on Friday with an 86-78 triumph over Phoenix in their home opener.

Connecticut lost its first five games last season but made the playoffs despite a losing record. The Sun nearly made it to the Finals, falling in a five-game semifinal series to Las Vegas.

“Last year, we didn’t get our second win for weeks,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Let’s not forget that. It feels good to be out of the gates here 2-0.”

As usual, forward DeWanna Bonner led the offense against the Mercury. An All-WNBA Second Team selection last season, Bonner poured in 27 points.

“You just see how talented she is,” Miller said. “(She’s) been a little bit of an overshadowed superstar in this league.”

Forward Jonquel Jones (20 ppg, 10.5 rpg) is also off to a strong start.

The Sun didn’t have any trouble with the Fever in two meetings last season, cruising to 22-point and 19-point victories.

Indiana will be seeking its first win of the season on Wednesday. The Fever lost a home-and-home set to the New York Liberty over the weekend, dropping a three-point decision in New York City on Friday before a 73-65 home loss on Sunday.

A poor start doomed the Fever on Sunday as the Liberty jumped to a 31-18 lead.

“We got behind and we had to use our entire roster to try to get back in the game,” coach Marianne Stanley said. “If you look at the scoring from all four quarters, for three quarters we out-played them. The first quarter, you can’t spot somebody a 13, 14-point lead.”

