Sun, Mercury clash in battle of hot teams

The Connecticut Sun have won their first three games of the WNBA season.

The Phoenix Mercury’s only loss on a season-opening, three-game road trip was to the Sun.

The teams — two of the league’s hottest — will meet in the Mercury’s home opener Friday night.

Phoenix (2-1), which lost at Connecticut 86-78 on Sunday, is coming off a 91-70 victory at Washington on Tuesday. Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, and Brittney Griner (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Brianna Turner (10 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles as the Mercury had a 50-34 rebounding advantage.

“We knew rebounding would be a big part of our success this year,” Turner said. “We want to make sure we’re crashing the boards, whether it’s on offense or defense.”

Griner’s double-double was her franchise-record 43rd, and Kia Nurse scored 12 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith 10.

“She cleans up the glass really well for us to create extra possessions,” Nurse said of Griner. “It gives us a chance to get out and run in transition where we’re pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Natisha Hiedeman came off the Sun bench to score a game-high 19 points and Jasmine Thomas had eight in her season debut in an 88-67 home victory over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night after Thomas completed COVID-19 protocols.

Hiedeman’s point total was a career high, surpassing the 17 she had against the Mercury.

The absence of Thomas and Briann January from training camp while they completed their overseas seasons gave Hiedeman an opportunity to run the offense.

“Having her in training camp without Briann January and Jasmine Thomas has really given her confidence that she can run this team,” Sun coach Curt Miller said.

Hiedeman is third on the team in scoring (15.0 points per game) and is shooting 48.5 percent from the floor — 42.1 percent on 3-pointers.

“(Thomas) has been a core player here,” Hiedeman said. “I’m just learning from her. And when she wasn’t here, you could just tell that the energy level was a little bit different.”

