Sun put nine-game winning streak on line against Wings

The Connecticut Sun will look to expand their winning streak to 10 games and grab a stranglehold on the top spot in the league standings when they travel to play the enigmatic Dallas Wings on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Sun (21-6) have swept to the top of the WNBA pack with their longest winning streak since 2006, when they captured 12 consecutive victories.

Connecticut’s most recent victory was an 85-75 win on the road on Aug. 31 at Washington, with Jonquel Jones posting a career-high tying 31 points and 14 rebounds and Brionna Jones adding 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun. Connecticut had a 38-20 rebounding edge in the win, including a 16-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

It was the Sun’s 15th double-digit win of the season. Only half of the teams in the league have reached the 15-win plateau this season.

“It was a great way to finish off an undefeated month for us,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said after the win in Washington. “We really did what we needed to do with a nice road win against a team that was undermanned.

“We got dominant performances by (Jonquel Jones) and Brionna Jones. They combined for 53 points on a great shooting percentage, so you know we really played through those guys.”

The Wings look to take a step forward after a ragged performance in a 69-64 home loss to Atlanta, which snapped an 11-game losing streak with its win on Sunday afternoon. The loss, Dallas’ second in its past three outings, kept the Wings in seventh place in the league standings as Dallas, New York, Washington and Los Angeles battle for the final two playoff spots.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (12-16) with 21 points in Sunday’s loss, in which Dallas never led in the fourth quarter. Allisha Gray added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Charli Collier scored 10 for the Wings, who are 3-4 since the WNBA’s Olympic break.

“We didn’t execute (down the stretch) and we didn’t score,” Dallas coach Vickie Johnson said. “One thing about our team is that we allow our offense to dictate our defense. And so we’ve got to do better.”

The Sun beat Dallas 80-70 in Connecticut in the teams’ first meeting on June 22 and again in Arlington, 80-59, on Aug. 15.

