Sun regroup for visit from streaking Aces

DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun will attempt to regroup on the fly after a late collapse in Minnesota when they host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night.

Bonner’s 18 points Sunday weren’t enough to keep Connecticut (6-2) from blowing an eight-point lead with 1:08 to play in regulation and being outscored 16-11 in overtime in the host Lynx’s 79-74 win — their first of the season.

“I thought we were getting good shots — we just didn’t knock ’em down. In the end, it came down to (being out-rebounded),” said Bonner, whose team lost the battle on the boards 38-28. “If we executed rebounding then hit a (3-pointer), then that changes things.”

The Eastern Conference-leading Sun have now dropped two of their last three games after opening the season 5-0.

Las Vegas (5-2) has been on a roll, winning three straight games since a 72-65 loss at home to the Sun on May 23.

The Aces dominated the visiting Indiana Fever in a two-game weekend series. Dearica Hamby scored 25 in Las Vegas’ 113-77 rout of Indiana on Friday and had 22 in the Aces’ 101-78 win over the Fever on Sunday.

It was the first time in Hamby’s career that she scored 20 or more in consecutive games, and followed a season-low, five-point outing during an 85-79 win at Phoenix last Wednesday.

“Obviously, I’m a player that gets going off those kinds of things. It wasn’t really my night,” Hamby said about her game against the Mercury. “That’s what makes my gift is that I don’t have to put the ball in the basket for me to affect the game.”

Hamby scored 12 in the Aces’ loss to Connecticut earlier this season. A’ja Wilson paced Las Vegas with 14 points and seven rebounds. Bonner led all scorers with 22 points for the Sun.

