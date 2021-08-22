Sunday’s Time Schedule

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, at Williamsport, PA, 7:10 p.m.

NFL Preseason=

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL=

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

WNBA=

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Other Events=

Golf=

EPGA – D+D Real Czech Masters

LPGA – AIG Women’s Open

PGA – The Northern Trust

PGA Champions – Boeing Classic

Korn Ferry – Albertsons Boise Open

Tennis=

ATP – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

ATP – Winston-Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.

WTA – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

WTA – Chicago 125, Chicago, Ill.

WTA – Tennis In The Land, Cleveland, Ohio

Motor Sports=

Nascar Cup Series – FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

NHRA – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51