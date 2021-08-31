Sun’s Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones combine for 53 points

WASHINGTON (AP)Jonquel Jones scored 21 of her career-high tying 31 points in the first half and Connecticut beat the Washington Mystics 85-75 on Tuesday night for the Sun’s ninth straight victory.

It’s the longest winning streak for Connecticut (21-6) since a 12-game run in 2006.

Jones, who set a career-high for points in a half, also grabbed 13 rebounds to extend her league lead for double-doubles. Brionna Jones added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones was 12 of 17 from the field, Brionna Jones went 10 for 14, and the Sun shot 49.3%.

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne (back) and Tina Charles (left gluteal).

Connecticut outrebounded Washington 38-20, including a 16-3 edge on the offensive end. The Sun also had a 46-24 advantage for points in the paint and 19-0 in second-chance points.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 points for Washington (10-16), which has lost all three games to the Sun this season. Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 16 points, and Natasha Cloud had 12 assists.

