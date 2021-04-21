Suns top 76ers 116-113, improve NBA-best road record to 19-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid, who had 38 points and 17 rebounds, heaved a full-court shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Star center on his back in disbelief over the near-make.

No matter, the Suns walked off winners on the road for the second time this week against one of the top teams in the East. They are an NBA-best 19-7 on the road and second overall behind Utah at 42-16.

Paul hit five 3s and Bridges, a former Villanova standout, continued to haunt the Sixers three years after an ill-fated draft-night deal. The Sixers selected Bridges with the 10th overall pick in 2018 – a feel-good story because of the Nova connection and his mother worked for the 76ers’ parent company. Zhaire played only 13 NBA games and is out of the league while Bridges turned into a breakout star for the blossoming Suns.

The Sixers again played without starters Ben Simmons (unspecified illness) and Tobias Harris (right knee). Seth Curry also missed the game with a left hip flexor.

The Suns were coming off an overtime win in Milwaukee to open their five-game trip.

KNICKS 137, HAWKS 127, OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Julius Randle had 40 points and 10 rebounds and New York beat Atlanta in overtime for its eighth straight victory.

Randle’s driving layup with eight seconds left in regulation gave New York a 122-119 lead, but Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the extra session.

Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each scored 20 points for New York.

Trae Young had 20 points and 14 assists for the Hawks, but left the game with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He did not return.

Chris Capela had 25 points and 22 rebounds for Atlanta.

JAZZ 12, ROCKETS 89

HOUSTON (AP) – Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles had 21 and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 112-89 on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won four of their last five games. The 23-point margin was Utah’s most-lopsided victory over Houston since a 118-91 blowout Dec. 6, 2018.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks for Utah.

John Wall led Houston with 21 points and six assists. The Rockets have lost seven of their last eight and 12 of their last 14. Houston is 4-33 since Feb. 4.

CLIPPERS 117, GRIZZLIES 105

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Luke Kennard scored a season-high 28 points and short-handed Los Angeles overcame an 18-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Memphis.

Marcus Morris added 25 points and Terance Mann had 19 points in helping the Clippers win their third in a row and 10th in 11 games despite being without starters Kawhi Leonard (sore foot), Paul George and Reggie Jackson, who both rested.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. made his season debut for the Grizzlies, with 15 points and eight rebounds to go with five fouls off the bench. He’d been out since August after having surgery on his left meniscus and missing the first 56 games.

WIZARDS 118, WARRIORS 114

WASHINGTON (AP) – Stephen Curry had his first rough night for Golden State in a month, and Bradley Beal rallied Washington in the fourth quarter for its season-best sixth straight victory.

Coming off a historic 11-game stretch in which he made 78 3-pointers and surpassed Beal as the NBA’s scoring leader, Curry scored 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2 of 14 on 3s.

Beal scored 29 points in he Wizards’ first home game with fans in more than a year.

Former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. led Golden State with 24 points.

NUGGETS 106, TRAIL BLAZERS 105

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to help Denver beat Portland.

Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points, all in the opening quarter, and the Nuggets won their fourth straight.

Damian Lillard scored 22 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.

RAPTORS 114, NETS 103

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn for its fourth straight victory.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Nets forward F Kevin Durant missed his second game after aggravating a thigh injury Sunday at Miami.

PACERS 122, THUNDER 116

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Caris LeVert scored 28 points and severely short-handed Indiana beat Oklahoma City.

Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Indiana was missing three starters – two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, center Myles Turner and forward T.J. Warren – and four backups.

Darius Bazley matched his career high with 26 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost 12 in a row.

MAVERICKS 127, PISTONS 117

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and Dallas beat Detroit to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Doncic finished with nine assists, just missing his 10th triple-double of the season. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half of a game that was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 24 for the Pistons.

CAVALIERS 121, BULLS 105

CLEVELAND (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 30 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland beat Chicago to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the bench Friday. Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.

Kevin Love added 15 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland. Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Chicago.

KINGS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 124

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining and scored 29 points in Sacramento’s victory over Minnesota.

Moments after Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points for Minnesota.

HEAT 107, SPURS 87

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and 11 assists and Miami Heat beat San Antonio.

Tyler Herro added 22 points. The Heat have won three in a row and nine of 13.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 15 points.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports