The Colorado Avalanche have been on a sublime run since their last regulation loss, going 17-0-2 and vaulting to the top of the NHL standings.

Colorado has won on the road and at home, in close games and blowouts as well as shootouts and low-scoring affairs. The Avalanche mixed a little of everything in a 4-0 win at Dallas on Sunday afternoon, holding a two-goal lead on the Stars late into the third period before closing out the victory.

Colorado will go for the home-and-home sweep of the Stars when the teams meet in Denver on Tuesday night. It is the third and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals, with each team having one win thus far.

The Avalanche’s win on Sunday ended a modest two-game winning streak for the Stars, who entered the game having won seven of their previous nine. They couldn’t solve Darcy Kuemper, or even test him too much. He needed just 23 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Dallas played that game without defenseman John Klingberg, who was checked hard by Brenden Dillon in a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. His status for Tuesday night was unclear.

Klingberg is regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL, but coach Rick Bowness felt it was his team’s effort that was lacking in Sunday’s game. It is something he wants to correct in the rematch, which kicks off a three-game road trip for Dallas.

“The biggest thing we have to change between now and Tuesday … is our attitude,” Bowness said after the Sunday game. “We gave that team way too much respect early, and we didn’t take it to them.”

The biggest hurdle for the Avalanche right now might be getting too comfortable. At 72 points, they lead the NHL and are on track to win the President’s Trophy for the second straight season. The Avalanche have done it with depth, better goaltending and an improved penalty kill.

Colorado struggled on opponents’ power plays for the first half of the season but has killed off penalties at a 91.7 percent rate since Jan. 15.

It also helps to have a player having a career year like Nazem Kadri. The winger scored his 20th goal of the season in Sunday’s game and now has 62 points, one better than his previous career high.

“It’s not something I focus on too much. I just feel like I’m in a zone right now and the best way to continue that is to stay focused,” Kadri said after Sunday’s game. “I’ve got great things to say about this team and the players I’m playing with. It’s been a fun year so far.”

Colorado was boosted by the return of top-line center Nathan MacKinnon, who had an assist after missing four games with a concussion and facial fracture that required surgery. He logged 17:45 of ice time.

“I felt great. Better than I thought I would,” MacKinnon said. “Had some good legs. Thought our whole team played really well.”

