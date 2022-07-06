The Seattle Storm have seen their potential with newly acquired Tina Charles.

On Thursday, they will visit the Los Angeles Sparks, who also might finally be realizing their potential after a rough start to the season.

The Storm signed eight-time All-Star Charles two weeks ago after she mutually parted ways with the Phoenix Mercury. Charles had her best outing with the Storm on Tuesday when she scored 13 points and had eight rebounds in a 95-73 victory at Indiana.

Charles came off the bench and complemented Ezi Magbegor, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s great to have depth there because our deficiencies up to this point have been rebounding and scoring,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said.

The Storm (14-8) held advantages in points in the paint (52-30) and rebounds (43-36).

“It’s good to see our bigs being efficient from the floor and being physical,” Quinn said. “Obviously, with Ezi and her defensive prowess and blocking shots, and Tina becoming more comfortable, it feels good to see what we can be.”

The Sparks (10-11) have a season-best three-game winning streak and are 5-4 since interim coach Fred Williams replaced Derek Fisher.

Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage added 19 points and seven rebounds in a 78-75 home victory against the Mercury on Monday.

“I’m really proud for us for just staying together because that first month could have really seen teams go the other way,” Cambage said. “We just want to be the best we can be individually and as a team.”

Lexie Brown scored 14, while Jordin Canada and Katie Lou Samuelson each had 10 as the starters had all but two of the Sparks’ points.

“When we’re out there, we’re all seeking what’s working,” Ogwumike said. “Let’s get Lexie a shot, let’s get Katie Lou this, people are trying to make the right play and I think that is the mark of a team that you want to play on.”

–Field Level Media