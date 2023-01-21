BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP)Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal.

Anthony’s finish looked set to end Bournemouth’s four-game losing streak in the top-flight and ease the pressure on coach Gary O’Neil.

But striker Surridge, who began his career with the Dorset club, poked home Brennan Johnson’s cross from close range.

The result dropped Bournemouth into the relegation zone, while O’Neil is still searching for his first win since being appointed permanent Cherries boss in November.

Forest maintained its momentum, which has seen it pick up 11 points from the last 18 available.

Bournemouth had not registered a top-flight goal or point since Nov. 12 but took the lead in the 28th minute.

Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara, signed from French club Lorient on Thursday for around $25 million, burst away from Renan Lodi on the right then crossed for Anthony to take a touch and find the far corner past Wayne Hennessey.

Surridge ensured the points were shared after his first league goal of the season.

—

