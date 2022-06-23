NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge lined a game-winning single on the eve of his salary arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks’ tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the New York Yankees’ 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3-0 splitter into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees’ ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season – their most since 1943 – and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits.

New York took the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series between the American League’s top two teams, winning for the 19th time in 22 games to improve to 52-18 – the third-best 70-game start in the majors since 1930.

New York also extended its home winning streak to 15 games, the team’s longest since 1961.

Alex Bregman and Giancarlo Stanton traded three-run homers in the first inning. Yordan Alvarez added a three-run shot in the third off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.

Miguel Castro (4-0) worked a hitless inning for the win. Pressly (1-2) took the loss.

Up next, an unusual in-season arbitration hearing Friday – rulings are usually made in the offseason but were pushed past opening day due to the sport’s labor lockout. Judge is asking for a $21 million salary, while New York has offered $17 million in his final season before reaching free agency.

BRAVES 7, GIANTS 6

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson hit two home runs and Atlanta built a big lead early before holding off San Francisco for its 18th win in 21 games this month.

Swanson had three hits and drove in three runs. He hit a leadoff home run in the first and connected again in the fourth, his 12th, for a 7-1 lead. It was his seventh career multihomer game.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run single in a five-run second inning as the Braves tagged Alex Wood (5-6).

Atlanta starter Kyle Wright (8-4) allowed 10 hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The defending World Series champion Braves moved 11 games over .500 for the first time this season.

San Francisco, which grounded into four double plays in the first four innings, has dropped four of five.

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, but reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave Seattle a win over Oakland.

The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk’s wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep.

Montas didn’t allow a hit until Adam Frazier lined a clean single to left field with two outs in the eighth. Montas gave up another hit and was pulled after the inning.

Montas struck out eight in a season-high eight innings, and exited with a 1-0 lead – he has received either one or zero runs of support in 11 of his 15 starts.

Zach Jackson (1-2) entered for the ninth and walked two before Puk entered with two outs and two on.

Diego Castillo (4-1) got the win. Paul Sewald retired the A’s in order in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save.

DODGERS 10, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles past Cincinnati.

Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven meetings this year.

The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year.

Kershaw (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, leaving after 80 pitches and lowering his ERA to 2.00.

Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) surrendered six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in five innings. Cincinnati has lost seven straight and is an NL-worst 23-46.

TWINS 1, GUARDIANS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up for starter Devin Smeltzer, and Minnesota cooled off Cleveland to dodge a sweep.

Gordon drove a 1-2 curveball from Zach Plesac (3-4) into the grass berm beyond the wall in center.

Smeltzer (4-1) cruised through six innings, allowing only two singles and one double while striking out three.

The Guardians stranded runners against Minnesota’s struggling bullpen in each of the last three innings. Caleb Thielbar recorded his first save by striking out pinch-hitter Steven Kwan to end the game.

Cleveland lost for just the fifth time in its last 22 games.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to split a four-game series.

Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead.

The Brewers, who have won five of seven, moved back into a first-place tie with the Cardinals atop the NL Central.

Jason Alexander (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits, working into the sixth inning. Josh Hader breezed through the ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer, J.T. Realmuto added a three-run shot and Philadelphia handed San Diego starter Joe Musgrove his first loss of the season to snap a three-game losing streak.

Musgrove (8-1) saw his ERA rise from 1.59, which had been second-lowest in the majors, to 2.12. The right-hander was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. He had been placed on the list last Friday, a day after throwing seven strong innings in a victory at the Chicago Cubs.

Musgrove cruised through four hitless innings before an RBI single by Odubel Herrera tied it at 1.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) pitched into the eighth for the first time this season. He allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Eric Hosmer homered for the Padres.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 7, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending Pittsburgh over Chicago.

Chavis’ solo homer made it 7-all after the Cubs scored five times in the top of the eighth.

In the 10th, Chavis charged a slow grounder by Jason Heyward toward first base and threw out Patrick Wisdom at the plate.

In the bottom half, Chavis blooped a single to right off Scott Effross (1-3) and automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes scored in a collision with catcher Wilson Contreras.

Chris Stratton (4-3) pitched the 10th.

MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 2

MIAMI (AP) – Avisail Garcia drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the eighth inning, and Miami completed a three-game sweep of Colorado.

Four relievers combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Marlins, including Steven Okert (5-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up his second win of the series.

Garcia beat the relay throw on a grounder to shortstop against Alex Colome (2-2), scoring pinch-runner Luke Williams.

Tanner Scott struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save.

ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Touted rookie Adley Rutschman homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Baltimore past banged-up Chicago.

Ryan Mountcastle had two doubles among his three hits as the Orioles won for the third time in four games. Dean Kremer (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings before three relievers finished off a nine-hit shutout.

Jorge Lopez entered with one out in the ninth and two runners on. He struck out Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn for his 12th save.

Johnny Cueto (1-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

