Swanson’s pick-6 in 4th gets Troy past Texas State 31-28

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Kimani Vidal ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Swanson had a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown, and Troy beat Texas State 31-28 on Saturday.

Swanson caught Brady McBride’s overthrown pass at the Bobcats 32, ran along the left sideline and broke one tackle before crossing the goal line to cap the scoring with 8:18 remaining.

McBride threw his third interception on the next series. Troy (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) then ran out the final 6:26.

Vidal broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and had a 1-yard TD run in the third. Gunnar Watson was 22-of-29 passing for 182 yards for the Trojans. Watson threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, who finished with nine catches for 81 yards.

McBride completed 22 of 32 passes for 279 yards for Texas State (2-4, 1-1). He threw a 75-yard TD pass to Javen Banks and added a pair of short-yardage scoring throws late in the third quarter.

