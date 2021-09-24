Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP)Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the semifinals of the Ostrava Open on Friday after beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 6-2.

The 2020 French Open champion reached her first semifinals since winning in Rome in May to set up a match against fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari

The Greek eliminated Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sakkari will be playing in her sixth semifinal of the season.

Also, second-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets – 6-4, 6-4 – hitting 24 winners on the way.

In the last quarterfinal, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. Kontaveit next plays two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

KFXK Fox 51