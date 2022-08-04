CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Karol Swiderski and Quinn McNeill scored three minutes apart in the second half and Charlotte beat D.C. United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kristijan Kahlina saved the one shot he faced for Charlotte (9-12-2). Rafael Romo saved three of the six shots he faced for United (6-13-3).

Both teams play again on Saturday. Charlotte hosts the Chicago Fire and D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.