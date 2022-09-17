CHICAGO (AP)Karol Swiderski scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and Charlotte rallied for a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ensured the Fire will miss Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Swiderski pulled Charlotte (12-17-2) to 2-1 in the 68th minute and Nuno Santos tied the score in the 76th.

Mauricio Pineda scored in the third minute and Jhon Jader Duran Palacio in the 30th as Chicago (9-15-8) built a 2-0 lead.

Both teams next play on Oct. 1. Charlotte hosts Philadelphia while Chicago plays at Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.