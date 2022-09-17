CHICAGO (AP)Karol Swiderski scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and Charlotte rallied for a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ensured the Fire will miss Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Swiderski pulled Charlotte (12-17-2) to 2-1 in the 68th minute and Nuno Santos tied the score in the 76th.

Mauricio Pineda scored in the third minute and Jhon Jader Duran Palacio in the 30th as Chicago (9-15-8) built a 2-0 lead.

Both teams next play on Oct. 1. Charlotte hosts Philadelphia while Chicago plays at Cincinnati.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.