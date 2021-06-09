Swiss teen Dominic Stricker wins on grass debut in Stuttgart

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STUTTGART, Germany (AP)Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker made his grass-court debut with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson beat Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 for an all-Australian clash against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann also progressed.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51