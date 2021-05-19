Swiss teen Stricker wins again on tour debut at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP)Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second straight day in his ATP tournament debut. The 419th-ranked left-hander got a wild-card entry to his home event.

After beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Fucsovics, Stricker will play 75th-ranked Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals. Andujar beat Roger Federer on Tuesday in the Swiss great’s first match on clay in almost two years.

Also Wednesday, third-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were due on court in later matches of another rain-affected day’s play in Geneva.

