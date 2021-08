TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- Two women who were among four people charged with abducting and beating a man in Lindale in 2020 have received their sentences.

Zoey Stevens, of Flint, McKaylah Fruge, of Tyler, Anthony Waymire, of Tyler, and Vernon Morris of Larue, were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse.