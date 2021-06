VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - DPS identified the people that were involved in a head-on crash that killed two people and left two people hospitalized.

The crash occurred on Friday at around 11:15 a.m. on FM 751 north of Wills Point. According to DPS and Sheriff Hendrix, a Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone when they struck a Ford F-150 head on.