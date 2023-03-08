SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Syracuse says Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is out, Adrian Autry to take over Orange.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Syracuse says Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is out, Adrian Autry to take over Orange.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>