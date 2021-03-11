T.K. Gorman hires Daryl Hayes as head football coach

Daryl Hayes with two of the players he coached in Maryland. (Photo Courtesy Saint John’s school district)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has hired Daryl Hayes as the head coach of its football team.

Hayes was most recently the head football coach and wrestling coach at Saint John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Maryland. He led the school to MIAA C Conference Championships in 2016, 2019, and 2020 and a National Association of Christian Athletes’ title in 2019, said information posted on the Saint John’s school website.

“It’s been the honor of my career to be a Viking, and I’ll always be grateful I got the opportunity to coach both my sons on the field here and watch them thrive in the classroom,” he said in a statement on the school’s website.

“We are more than confident we have made the right decision in bringing in Coach Daryl Hayes,” said the announcement from T.K. Gorman.

The school interviewed more than 60 candidates for the job.