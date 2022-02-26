MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Touko Tainamo posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Denver beat Western Illinois 83-77 on Saturday.

Coban Porter had 18 points for Denver (11-20, 7-11 Summit League). KJ Hunt added 13 points. Tevin Smith had 12 points.

Will Carius had 20 points for the Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11). Trenton Massner added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Barisic had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Leathernecks. Western Illinois defeated Denver 84-80 on Dec. 20.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com