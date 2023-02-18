DENVER (AP)Touko Tainamo’s 17 points helped Denver defeat South Dakota 86-68 on Saturday.

Tainamo added six rebounds for the Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit League). Marko Lukic scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 (3 for 4 from distance) and added five rebounds. Justin Mullins finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six steals.

The Coyotes (11-17, 6-10) were led in scoring by Mason Archambault, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Paul Bruns added 14 points for South Dakota. A.J. Plitzuweit also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.