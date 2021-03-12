Talent-enriched Jazz face dismantled Rockets

The Utah Jazz, armed with ample size, perimeter shooting and defensive might, deepened their talent pool with the addition of veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova during the All-Star break.

Ilyasova joins a Jazz team that has the best record in the NBA despite three losses over their past four games. Utah will look to reclaim its winning stride on Friday when it opens the second half of the season against Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City.

The 33-year-old Ilyasova (6-9, 235), a native of Turkey, played last season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a career 36.5 percent 3-point shooter and should provide an additional weapon to a team that leads the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted per game, and ranks third in percentage.

But beyond that, Ilyasova offers the experience of 51 playoff games with three teams.

“The thing that he brings is experience, first of all,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “His ability to play multiple positions defensively. Being a vet, I think he knows how to guard multiple positions.

“The good thing about our group is our guys are about the team and assimilating, and anything he can do to help us be better, we’re excited about.”

The Rockets’ ongoing roster crisis continued in earnest on Thursday when the team and forward P.J. Tucker came to a mutual understanding that Tucker would no longer play for the Rockets. Tucker initially traveled with the team to Sacramento but returned to Houston as the Rockets suffered their 14th consecutive loss, falling to the Kings 125-105.

Tucker played 268 games with the Rockets, 220 of them as a starter. With the franchise in a tailspin, his production dipped to 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, lows for his time in Houston. He was shooting 36.6 percent overall and 31.4 percent from behind the arc, career-low marks, and his 46.9 effective field goal percentage matched the lowest figure of his nine-plus-year career.

“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said.

The comments were similar to what was heard before James Harden was traded and DeMarcus Cousins was released.

“I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing (against Sacramento), and he didn’t play. That was disappointing, but it’s no secret that it’s been a rough year. He’s been professional, he’s been in the lineup and trying and doing what he can. But at this point, we’re going to do what’s best for the group and do what’s best for P.J., and that’s probably not having him here,” Silas said.

The Rockets were also without Christian Wood (ankle), John Wall (knee), Danuel House Jr. (knee), and David Nwaba (wrist) against the Kings and lost Eric Gordon to a groin injury in the third quarter.

Gordon will undergo an MRI in Utah and has been declared out against the Jazz.

–Field Level Media