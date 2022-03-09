Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau leads the NHL with 60 assists. But when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, Huberdeau won’t be the only story.

The Panthers, who lead the Atlantic Division with 83 points, are also getting excellent seasons from players such as Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair.

Despite missing 13 games due to injuries, Barkov leads the Panthers with 26 goals. He is perhaps the NHL’s best two-way center.

Ekblad already has a career-high 50 points, and he entered Wednesday tied for second among NHL defensemen with 15 goals.

“He’s playing so well this year,” Huberdeau said of Ekblad. “Offensively, defensively — he’s doing everything.”

Verhaeghe already has a career high with 44 points. His 18 goals tie his career high.

Duclair has matched his career high in goals (23) and points (44).

“He’s got a great shot,” Huberdeau said of Duclair. “He’s got great poise with the puck.”

Florida’s goalie is Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 29-6-3 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Panthers have beaten the Flyers in both matchups so far this season, but both games were close. On Oct. 23, Huberdeau scored two goals and added one assist as the Panthers prevailed 4-2. Bobrovsky got the win over Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Then, on Nov. 24, Ekblad’s overtime goal — with Huberdeau feeding him the primary assist — gave the Panthers a 2-1 win. Bobrovsky got the win over Flyers goalie Martin Jones.

The Flyers, however, enter Thursday on a two-game win streak. That’s one victory short of their best stretch of the season (Dec. 10-14).

Hart and Jones each has one win during this recent mini streak. Hart made a career-high 47 saves in Philly’s 2-1 win over Vegas on Tuesday. Jones made 26 saves in Philly’s 4-3 win over Chicago on Saturday.

For the season, Jones is 7-10-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .897 SP. Hart is 11-18-6 with a 2.88 GAA and a .913 SP.

The Flyers, who are 7-13-5 on the road, just finished a 3-4-1 homestand, which was the longest in franchise history.

“Not very good,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said of the homestand. “We had some emotional talks a few days ago.”

It will be interesting to see if more emotion will be evident in the play of the Flyers, who are just 1-for-20 on their power play over the past seven games.

One Flyers player who should be highly motivated on Thursday is defenseman Keith Yandle, who last year finished a five-season run with the Panthers. This season, he has one goal and 14 assists in 56 games.

Now Yandle and the Flyers are set to face the red-hot Panthers, who are 25-6-0 at home.

The Panthers, who lead the NHL in home wins, are fairly healthy with the exception of forwards Ryan Lomberg and Anton Lundell.

Lomberg, a valuable energy guy on the bottom six, has an undisclosed injury and has been placed on injured reserve.

Lundell, who has a lower-body injury, entered Wednesday ranked fifth among NHL rookies in goals (14) and points (38).

“We don’t expect (Lundell) to be out long,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said.

Philly’s key injuries are to center Sean Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis. Couturier (back injury) has been out since Dec. 18. Ellis (lower-body injury) has played just four games this season.

