ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Kelton Talford had a career-high 22 points as Winthrop beat Radford 58-48 on Wednesday night.

Talford hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Micheal Anumba added seven rebounds for Winthrop (16-8, 9-2 Big South Conference).

Rashun Williams had 13 points for the Highlanders (7-16, 3-8). Josiah Jeffers added 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com