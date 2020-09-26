Marlins, Reds, Astros lock up spots in the postseason

NEW YORK (AP)The Marlins clinched an improbable playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season, beating the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night to seal a postseason trip.

Miami earned its first postseason trip since 2003 when it won the World Series as the Florida Marlins, capped by a Game 6 victory in the Bronx over Miami owner Derek Jeter and his New York teammates at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.

The Marlins had the worst record in the NL last year at 57-105, then was beset by a virus outbreak early this season that prevented it from playing for more than a week.

After Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler got major league batting leader DJ LeMahieu to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Miami players ran onto the field, formed a line and exchanged non socially-distant hugs.

Miami is second in the NL East at 30-28 and improved to 19-13 on the road, The Marlins will play 34 road games due to the schedule disruption caused by the coronavirus.

The Yankees are assured of playing the first round of the playoffs on the road.

REDS 7, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mike Moustakas homered twice, Freddy Galvis hit a solo shot and Cincinnati clinched its first playoff spot since 2013, beating AL Central-leading Minnesota.

The Reds (30-28), who can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field, leaned on their bullpen and raised their record to two games above .500 for the first time since May 13, 2017.

After Wade Miley wrapped up a scoreless ninth, Cincinnati players roared from the dugout and ran out for team-wide hugs on the mound.

The Twins failed to secure home-field advantage for the wild-card series, when Cleveland rallied to beat Pittsburgh and forge a second-place tie with Chicago in the division race. Minnesota leads the White Sox and Indians by one game, with two to play.

Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen (2-2) had four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. The Twins left 11 men on base.

RANGERS 5, ASTROS 4, 10 inn.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Houston clinched the final spot in the AL playoffs, despite a 10-inning loss to Texas, after the Angels lost to the Dodgers.

The Astros were a strike away from clinching a franchise-best fourth straight postseason berth themselves when Ronald Guzman hit a tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the last-place Rangers, who stopped a four-game losing streak.

Houston went up again 4-3 in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly from Alex Bregman, who homered in the sixth inning. Nick Solak matched Bregman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning before Joey Gallo’s run-scoring fielder’s choice forced Houston to wait a little longer.

Plagued by the offseason sign-stealing scandal that tarnished their 2017 World Series championship, the Astros (29-29) enter the playoffs as the second-place team in the AL West, seeking redemption with an injury-depleted roster.

Houston, which already had its three-year reign atop the division ended by Oakland, currently is the only AL playoff team without a winning record.

DODGERS 9, ANGELS 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Justin Turner homered twice and AJ Pollock, Will Smith and Edwin Rios also went deep as the Dodgers rallied to beat the Angels.

The loss mathematically eliminated the Angels from postseason contention, and gave the final AL playoff spot to the Houston Astros.

The Angels’ hopes had rested on sweeping the Dodgers in the Freeway Series and Houston losing its final three games. The Astros kept the Angels’ optimism flickering when they dropped a 5-4 decision at Texas in 10 innings. The Angels led 5-3 at the time.

But Turner hit a solo shot leading off the fifth and Max Muncy singled to chase Andrew Heaney. Smith followed with a two-run drive off Matt Andriese (2-4) that gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead.

Corey Seager’s diving stop of Mike Trout at short saved the potential tying run for the third out in the seventh. Trout earlier homered off Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers’ victory allowed the Astros to finish second in the AL West and qualify for the 16-team postseason. Los Angeles lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series; the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was later exposed.

The Angels got homers from Trout, Justin Upton and Jared Walsh, but blew three leads in the game.

Brusdar Graterol (1-2) got the win with one inning of relief, allowing one run and one hit.

BRAVES 8, RED SOX 7, 11 inn.

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to lead off the 11th inning and Atlanta beat Boston to clinch the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.

Freeman’s homer off Jeffrey Springs (0-2) drove in Ender Inciarte, who started the inning on second base, and bolstered the Braves slugger’s case for the NL MVP Award.

Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly off Shane Greene (1-0) drove in Rafael Devers in the top of the 11th, giving Boston a 7-6 lead.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in Boston’s two-run 10th. The Braves answered with two runs off Springs, including Dansby Swanson’s two-out, run-scoring double to right field that tied it.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the longest homer in the majors this season – 495 feet to the top of the left-field seats – to lead off the game.

INDIANS 4, PIRATES 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cesar Hernandez ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner with two outs in the ninth inning as Cleveland rallied for its third walk-off win in four days, keeping the Indians’ hopes alive for winning the AL Central.

Tyler Naquin drew a leadoff walk off Chris Stratton (2-1) and pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit an RBI double high off the wall in left. Delino DeShields – who broke up Pittsburgh’s no-hit bid with a bunt single in the seventh – hit an RBI single one out later. After Francisco Lindor lined out, it was Hernandez’s turn to be a hero, and after he delivered, he was chased around the infield by his celebrating teammates.

Mitch Keller didn’t allow a hit for the second straight start, but he walked eight and was relieved after five erratic innings and 98 pitches. He’s the first NL pitcher with back-to-back no-hit outings of at least five innings since Johnny Vander Meer threw consecutive no-hitters in 1938.

Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, but the Pirates couldn’t hold on and dropped to 2-16 against AL Central teams.

RAYS 6, PHILLIES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Joey Wendle had a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and AL East champion Tampa Bay rallied to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff hopes.

The Rays would clinch the top seed in the American League with an Oakland loss later Friday night; the A’s were hosting Seattle. Tampa Bay is looking to finish with the AL’s best record for the second time, after topping the league in 2010.

Bryce Harper had a triple and drove in two runs for Philadelphia,which fell two games behind second-place Miami in the NL East and also trailed in the wide-open wild-card race.

Yoshi Tsutsdugo had one-out single in the eighth before Adam Morgan (0-1) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Hunter Renfroe and Brett Phillips.

Hector Neris replaced Morgan and retired pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe on a pop fly. Wendle followed with a liner to right that gave Tampa Bay a 5-3 advantage.

Nick Anderson (2-1) worked a scoreless eighth and John Curtiss got the final three outs for his second save.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4, 1st game

PADRES 6, GIANTS 5, 2nd game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Trent Grisham hit a game-ending, three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, lifting San Diego to a doubleheader split with San Francisco after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.

Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. No update was given before the game ended.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the first time since Sept. 6 with a two-run drive in the third, but Lamet’s injury in the top of the fourth left the Padres bench looking dejected.

The Giants (29-29) dropped back after Cincinnati (30-28) clinched its first playoff berth since 2013 with a victory at Minnesota. The Marlins (30-28) also secured a postseason spot.

Grisham hit a drive into the elevated right-field arcade off Sam Coonrod (0-2).

Luis Patino (1-0) pitched the seventh for his first major league win.

Earlier Friday, the Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed.

San Diego pitcher Chris Paddack expected San Francisco to swing for the fences with its playoff hopes at stake, and that’s exactly what happened in the Giants’ Game 1 win.

Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth and Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning.

Tyler Anderson (4-3) allowed five hits over six solid innings, striking out four and overcoming four walks.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0, 1st game

DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 5, 2nd game

PHOENIX (AP) – Josh VanMeter hit a three-run homer, David Peralta and Tim Locastro both had three hits and Arizona earned a doubleheader sweep over Colorado.

The Diamondbacks have won four straight games on their homestand. Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 10 over six innings to lead Arizona to a win in the opener.

Colorado’s loss in the first game, coupled with other results Friday night, eliminated the Rockies from playoff contention. Last-place Arizona was already out of the postseason chase.

The Diamondbacks took a 6-1 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, sending 12 batters to the plate. Antonio Santos (0-1) didn’t make it out of the first inning in his first big league start, giving up six earned runs and retiring just two batters.

Taylor Clarke (3-0) gave up four runs over five innings to get the win.

The 25-year-old Gallen (3-2) gave up five singles and walking two. Yoan Lopez and Stefan Crichton combined for a scoreless seventh for the Diamondbacks to finish the shutout.

Antonio Senzatela (5-3) gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out two.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Baltimore.

Shaw narrowly missed a multihomer game, hitting a double in the seventh that struck the top of the wall in right field and bounced back into play.

The Blue Jays are assured of at least a wild card and could still edge out New York for second place in the AL East.

Grichuk hit a leadoff shot off Jorge Lopez in the second, his 11th, and Toronto scored six runs in the inning.

Lopez (2-2) allowed eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.

Baltimore’s Ramon Urias and Cedric Mullins hit back-to-back solo home runs off Shun Yamaguchi in the fifth, and Jose Iglesias connected off the Japanese right-hander in the sixth.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 0, 1st game

CARDINALS 9, BREWERS 1, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched one-hit ball over six innings, Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and St. Louis earned a doubleheader split against Milwaukee.

In the opener, Christian Yelich homered and Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter for the Brewers in a 3-0 win.

Both teams are among the seven NL clubs still vying for three available postseason spots. Milwaukee is two games behind St. Louis, which opened the day in second place in the NL Central.

The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs. The Brewers and Cardinals are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.

Ponce de Leon (1-3) struck out six, and Dylan Carlson and Matt Wieters each drove in two to back him.

Josh Lindblom (2-4) has lost four of his past five decisions. He allowed three runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings. He also struck out two and walked one.

In the opener, Yelich’s 12th home run of the season in the third gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. It came three pitches after Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-3) crumpled to the ground during his delivery of an 0-2 pitch. Flaherty sat for about a minute, sometimes grimacing in pain, before resuming. He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked four.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brad Keller threw six scoreless innings, Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI as Kansas City held off Detroit.

Keller (5-3) gave up four singles and struck out five in six innings. The eighth-round draft pick in 2013 closed out the season allowing one run in 33 innings pitched at home.

The Royals have won three in a row. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

Mondesi was a homer away from hitting for the cycle. In his last three games, he had nine hits, six runs scored and four RBI’s.

Spencer Turnbull (4-4) went five innings for the Tigers, allowing three runs, six hits and striking out five.

Scott Barlow and Jakob Junis went a combined 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Jesse Hahn closed the door in the ninth for his second save of the season.

CUBS 10, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win, Willson Contreras homered twice and the Cubs moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title by pounding the crosstown White Sox.

Victor Caratini, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez also went deep as Cubs used the long ball to break out of an offensive funk and end a three-game losing streak. They reduced their magic number for securing the division crown to one game after St. Louis split a doubleheader with Milwaukee.

The fading White Sox managed just three hits off Darvish and lost their season high sixth straight. Like the Cubs, the South Siders have secured a playoff spot, but slipped into a tie for second place in the AL Central with Cleveland.

Darvish (8-3) struck out five and walked one as he cruised to his first win since beating the Cardinals on Sept. 4.

Contreras hit a three-run shot of Dylan Cease (5-4) in the third. He greeted White Sox utility man Yolmer Sanchez, who pitched the ninth, with a solo shot for his eighth career multi-homer game.

ATHLETICS 3, MARINERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Mark Canha hit a two-out, two-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting Oakland over Seattle.

The Mariners had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon – playing in his 1,000th career game – scored on a passed ball.

The A’s came back with the majors-leading sixth walkoff win.

Ramon Laureano hit a two-out double to drive in Sean Murphy, who began the inning at second base. Canha followed with a deep drive on a 1-1 pitch from Joey Gerber (1-1) that cleared the fence in right. It was Canha’s second game-ending hit this season.

The A’s (35-22) moved past the Minnesota Twins (35-23) in the race for the second seed in the AL. Oakland had lost three of four and five of 11.

Jake Diekman (2-0) retired three batters to claim win.

