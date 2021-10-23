Tanner, Snead spark Austin Peay to 47-6 romp over Murray St

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Ahmaad Tanner rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, Brian Snead ran for 132 yards and two scores and Sheldon Layman added two TD passes as Austin Peay romped to a 47-6 victory over Murray State in Ohio Valley Conference action on Saturday.

Tanner scored on a 37-yard run and Snead added a 44-yarder in the first quarter, but the lead stood at 12-0 after the Governors (3-4, 1-1) were stopped on a 2-point conversion try and missed a point-after kick. Layman hooked up with Baniko Harley for a 35-yard TD and a 19-0 lead midway through the second quarter before Murray State scored on DJ Williams’ 2-yard TD toss to Jake Saathoff with 37 seconds left before halftime. The 2-point try failed and left the Racers (3-4, 0-2) trailing 19-6.

Tanner added TD runs of 17 and 2 yards in the third quarter, Layman tossed a 6-yard TD to Drae McCray in the fourth and Snead capped the scoring with a 3-yard TD run. Layman completed 16 of 25 passes for 126 yards and rushed for 67 yards on 12 carries. The Governors piled up 371 yards on the ground. Austin Peay had a 497-289 advantage in total yards.

Williams connected on 18 of 31 passes for 140 yards with one interception for Murray State. He also led the Racers in rushing with 75 yards on 12 carries.

