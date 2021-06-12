Tanner’s homer lifts Mississippi State over Notre Dame 9-8

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Logan Tanner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied from a four-run deficit to beat No. 10 seed Notre Dame 9-8 in Game 1 of the Starkville Super Regional on Saturday.

Tanner gave the Bulldogs (44-15) a 9-8 lead and Landon Sims struck out three in two perfect innings for his 10th save of the season. Preston Johnson (3-0) got the win after a giving up one run in 2 2/3 innings.

Mississippi State is a win away from its 12th trip to the College World Series and can clinch the best-of-three series on Sunday.

Tanner Kohlhepp (7-2) got the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, in four innings for the Fighting Irish (33-12)

Rowdey Jordan went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Tanner Allen hit a solo home run in the first.

Zack Prajzner had a three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave Notre Dame a 7-3 lead.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

