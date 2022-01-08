Tarleton State beats Stephen F. Austin 77-71 in OT

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Freddy Hicks had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Stephen F. Austin 77-71 in overtime on Saturday night.

Hicks shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds.

Tahj Small had 18 points for Tarleton State (8-9, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Montre Gipson added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Shamir Bogues had seven rebounds.

The Texans forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Nigel Hawkins had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 1-1). Sadaidriene Hall added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 rebounds.

David Kachelries made two free throws for Stephen F. Austin with 16 seconds left in regulation to, ultimately, force overtime.

