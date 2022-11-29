STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Lue Williams had 16 points in Tarleton State’s 75-65 win against Weber State on Tuesday night.

Williams shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Texans (4-3). Freddy Hicks added 14 points while going 5 of 11 and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Javontae Hopkins was 3 of 3 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (2-5) were led by Dillon Jones, who posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Junior Ballard added 14 points for Weber State. KJ Cunningham also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.