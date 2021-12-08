Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville past Purdue Fort Wayne 80-59

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor had a season-high 25 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville routed Purdue Fort Wayne 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-6). Courtney Carter added 12 points and 10 rebounds. DeeJuan Pruitt had 11 points and three blocks.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 21 assists.

Deonte Billups had 18 points for the Mastodons (4-5). Jarred Godfrey added 15 points. Jalon Pipkins had 10 points.

