WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Evan Taylor had 17 points and Lehigh beat Holy Cross 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Taylor also had six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Mountain Hawks.

Will Batchelder finished with 17 points for the Crusaders (7-15, 4-5). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and Joseph Octave had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.