MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Brian Taylor had 28 points in Central Michigan’s 74-67 victory against Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Chippewas (3-4). Reggie Bass added 25 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 6 for 12 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Amani Drummond shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Lions (0-2) were led by Mikell Cooper, who recorded 18 points and three steals. Anthony Barnard added 12 points for Purdue Northwest. In addition, Alou Dillon had 12 points and four assists.

