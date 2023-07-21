Longview, Texas (KETK) – The number one running back in high school football is Taylor Tatum from Longview and on Friday, he decided where he will continue his athletic career.

Taylor Tatum is a force on Friday nights at Lobo stadium and ahead of his senior season, he committed to play baseball and football at the University of Oklahoma!

“Oh yeah. Very exciting. 24 class is going to be good. You know, we’ve got some dogs that 23 class got a dog, so it’s great to be part of it,” said Taylor Tatum

“I’m very proud of him, I think he made the commitment that he wanted to make. I think he made a sound decision and We’re very proud of him as a family,” smiled Father Ivan Tatum.

“It’s fantastic, I’m so happy for him. It’s I know it’s been a long process for him. There are so many schools and, you know, whatever choice he was going to make, he was going to make the right one. But he made it. He made a great choice closer to home and he’s going to shine,” added Head Baseball coach Jim Goldman.

“I’m proud of Taylor for making the decision that he’s happy with. You know, he had great options, you know, anywhere he could have gone would have been a great place for him. But where he chose fits him right. I think he’s going to thrive. And in all fairness, we’ve had a couple of formal Lobos go for it turned out pretty good for him, too, with Malcolm Kelly and Trent Williams both in the NFL. And I think Taylor has the same opportunity,” Head Football coach John King.

One of the reasons why Tatum chose the Sooners is the direction the program is heading in.

“I think just going to the SEC, being with the big dogs, like Alabama LSU, the A&M, and Georgia you know, I’m ready. I’m ready to be with that kind of talent. I think Oklahoma is a great fit, you know, playing baseball and football there,” declared Tatum.

As his teammates cheered for Taylor, his high school coaches say Oklahoma is getting a talented player on their rosters.

“He is an all-around player, fast, physical, great tool set can catch the ball in the backfield can run it. You know he can run on the edge, you know and return kicks if I need help, and on the baseball diamond can go do that too. So Taylor is a unique talent, probably one of the more talented kids as an all-around athlete we’ve ever had,” smiled Coach King.

“They’re both lucky. They’re getting an absolute dog. And he’s going to do whatever it takes. And he’s an overachiever. And it’s a great day for Oklahoma sports,” said Coach Goldman.

Now Tatum will follow in the footsteps of Lobo alumni like Trent Williams and Malcolm Kelly at the University of Oklahoma.

“The Longview Lobos do great things in Oklahoma you know Trent, we got Malcolm Kelly so im just ready to be part of that list and you know do great things like I did here in Longview,” declares Tatum.

“You know Loboes take care Loboes you know and I don’t think anybody would guide him in a bad direction but you know, it’s it just shows that, if you show up, and you put in the work while trusting your coach and you trust in what you’re told to do. Good things can happen,” said Coach King.

Throughout this recruiting process, Longview Head Coach John King helped answer any questions Taylor had.

“He is more than a coach to me. You’ve been a mentor. You know someone I can really lean on those kinds of hard moments. I think him being there with me and you know, and I had a son that was just like me, you know, get through Kelly recruiting and ask him those questions from a parent parenting standpoint,” smiled Tatum.