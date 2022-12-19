NEW YORK (AP)TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading team to the College Football Playoff.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading team to the College Football Playoff
Posted:
Updated:
SUPER BOWL ON FOX51
February 12 2023 05:30 pm
Trending Right Now
Don't Miss
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>