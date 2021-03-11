Teague, No. 2 Baylor outlast K-State in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor held on to beat Kansas State 74-68 on Thursday and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.

The top-seeded Bears (22-1) rolled into T-Mobile Arena after their first regular-season conference title since 1950 and with a No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament nearly locked up.

Yet the Wildcats (9-20), who lost their two regular-season games to Baylor by an average of 40 points, never allowed the high-powered Bears to slip away. They trailed by four points with just over a minute to go, but Jared Butler made a couple free throws to seal the win.

It sent Baylor into a semifinal matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State on Friday night.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE 79, MINNESOTA 75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points and No. 9 Ohio State fended off Minnesota’s late charge to win in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (19-8) snapped a four-game losing streak and advanced to face No. 21 Purdue in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead Minnesota (14-15), which lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Ohio State struggled to put this one away late – despite having a seemingly safe 70-56 lead with 3:24 to go. The Gophers cut the deficit to 75-74 on Carr’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds to go before Ohio State finally sealed it at the free-throw line.

NO. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE 72, NO. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Avery Johnson III hit the go-ahead bucket for Oklahoma State with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil’s tying 3-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer, allowing the Cowboys to escape West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Anderson and Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham had 17 points apiece for the fifth-seeded Cowboys (19-7), who have won seven of their last eight games – including two against the Mountaineers – with the only loss to No. 2 Baylor.

Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams each added 10 points to help the Cowboys reach the semifinal round.

Miles McBride and Taz Sherman finished with 19 points apiece for West Virginia (19-8). Derek Culver added 11 points and nine boards.

GEORGETOWN 72, NO. 14 VILLANOVA 71

NEW YORK (AP) – Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset Villanova to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The eighth-seeded Hoyas (11-12) will play fifth-seeded Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Harris led the way with 18 points and drew a foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl driving to the basket with 4.7 seconds to go and the Hoyas down one.

Harris rattled in the first and swished the second to make Georgetown 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament.

The top-seeded Wildcats (16-6), playing without injured star Collin Gillespie, had won three straight Big East Tournament titles. Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats with 26 points and Jermaine Samuels added 20.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 72, SYRACUSE 69

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help Virginia edge Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day but buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That allowed the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-6) to grind out a win after trailing by 11 in the first half while struggling to slow Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.

Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which will face Georgia Tech in Friday’s semifinals.

Boeheim finished with a career-high 31 points for the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9), a day after he scored 27 points in Syracuse’s tournament opener.

NO. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 69, WYOMING 66

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Terrell Gomez scored 20 points and San Diego State beat Wyoming to advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Marcus Williams’ long 3-pointer missed badly.

Jordan Schakel and Trey Pulliam each scored 15 points for the Aztecs (21-4), who will play either Boise State or Nevada on Friday.

Xavier DuSell led Wyoming (14-11) with 21 points. Williams and Hunter Maldonado each scored 12.

