Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester United’s jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year – around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

The drop in value reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic, although United can sign up another automotive company as a general club sponsor.

United won the last of its record 20 English titles in 2013 and trails leader Manchester City in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is on course to qualify next season for the Champions League through a top-four Premier League finish. It advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

