COMMERCE, Texas (AP)Darius Harper picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown, then stripped receiver Andrew Armstrong of the ball in the back of the end zone on the game’s final play to preserve Tennessee State’s 22-14 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in the regular season finale for both schools Saturday.

Harper, the senior son of former Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, finished with two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.

The victory makes Tennessee State (4-7, 2-3 Ohio Valley) 9-13 in coach Eddie George’s two seasons

Texas A&M-Commerce (5-6) drove 71 yards in the final three minutes and started the final play from the Tennessee State 3.

The Lions completed their first season as a Division I member of the Southland Conference, where they finished 3-3, two games behind conference champion Incarnate Word.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2