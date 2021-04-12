Tennessee State not renewing football coach Rod Reed’s deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee State announced Monday coach Rod Reed’s contract will not be renewed after 11 seasons running the Tigers’ football program with former NFL running back Eddie George reportedly poised to replace him.

”After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” said athletic director Mikki Allen, who was hired a year ago.

ESPN.com reported George will be introduced Tuesday as the Tigers’ new coach. TSU has not announced a news conference nor confirmed George has agreed to be its new coach.

Reed went 58-61 with one FCS playoff appearance and four winning records in 11 seasons. His best season was 2013 when the Tigers went 10-4 – their best record since 2001. The Tigers have had three straight losing seasons, including 2-5 this year with a 43-26 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.

George, a four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, has not coached before. He played nine seasons in the NFL and ran for 10,441 yards. He has been an actor performing on Broadway and TV and owns a landscape architecture firm.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25