CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 65-61 on Saturday night.

Griffin also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-11, 6-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 11 points and he also had six rebounds. Dedric Boyd scored eight points.

The Panthers (7-18, 3-9) were led in scoring by Caleb Donaldson, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Eastern Illinois also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Cameron Haffner. Nick Ellington also had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.