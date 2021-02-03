Tennis player Yastremska’s latest doping case appeal denied

LONDON (AP)Top 30 tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s latest appeal in her doping case was dismissed Wednesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning she is still ineligible to return to competition.

Yastremska traveled to Australia after being provisionally banned, hoping to be allowed to play in the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Monday.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian originally was suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition drug test. She tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

She asked that her provisional penalty be set aside, and that was denied. Then she appealed that ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which rejected that request.

Yastremska, who has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances, now must await the final resolution of her case.

Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 a year ago and is now No. 29. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.

—

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports