American players Fritz, McDonald, Paul win in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP)American players Taylor Fritz, Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul all won their first-round matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Fritz beat Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 and will next face Paul, who defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2.

McDonald beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 and will next play third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Pablo Andujar, Ilya Ivashka, John Millman and Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp also won. Ivashka will next play top-seeded Andrey Rublev, while Andujar will next meet second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and Van de Zandschulp will take on Sebastian Korda.

