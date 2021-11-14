American Tommy Paul wins 1st ATP title at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP)Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday.

The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional – during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe – by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point.

Paul – wearing his cap back to front – only won two of his 12 break points against the defending champion, the big one coming at 4-4 in the third set when, at 0-40, he stretched to send a backhand down the line that Shapovalov of Canada couldn’t return at the net.

”It took my best tennis to beat Denis,” Paul said. ”It’s the most fun I’ve had playing a tennis tournament.”

The No. 52-ranked Paul is assured of breaking into the world’s top 50 after this week. He won the boys’ singles title at the French Open in 2015.

”It was just a matter of time when he got a week like this,” said Shapovalov, who was defending the title he won in 2019.

The 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

