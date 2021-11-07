Easy win for Riske over Barthel in Linz opener

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

LINZ, Austria (AP)Alison Riske eased past Mona Barthel 6-3, 6-1 Sunday to advance to the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The 52nd-ranked American won all but two of Barthel’s service games as she improved to 3-0 in career meetings with the German.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a match against former top-ranked Simona Halep, who had a bye in the first round.

Also advancing were seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Saisai Zheng of China.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is the top-seeded player at the Austrian indoor event, where the final is scheduled for Friday evening.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51