Fritz faces Cilic in St. Petersburg Open final

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP)American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open.

Fritz beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season.

Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, stunned defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Cilic reached the final in Moscow last week and will be going for his second title of the season after winning in Stuttgart. He previously won the St. Petersburg title in 2011.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51