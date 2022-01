Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) - Many East Texas colleges are scheduled to head back to the classroom on Monday. However, as students prepare to hit the books, most are hitting the keyboard instead.

Heading back to the classroom in fall 2021 was business, as usual. Although, it seems to be a different story for those coming back after winter break. Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches is enforcing the same protocols as they did in the fall.