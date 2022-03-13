INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP)Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving the Russian’s record to 15-2 this year with his 10th straight victory.

Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal’s mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille.

The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there.

Trailing 2-4 in the first set, Rublev won a 28-stroke rally with a forehand. Rublev broke at 5-all to take control of the set.

Andy Murray lost to No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (9), 6-3.

”I certainly had my chances and against players that play that style of tennis and have obviously big serves and not easy to break, you need to, when you get those chances, be ruthless,” Murray said. ”I just didn’t quite play well enough in those moments and that’s the thing that obviously I want to turn around.”

No. 23 John Isner defeated Sam Querrey 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), Steve Johnson beat No. 22 Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (5), 6-4 and No. 28 Frances Tiafoe defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4.

No. 20 Taylor Fritz, a semifinalist here last year, beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 6-1, 6-1

”I think I’m a way better player than I was when I was here last year,” Fritz said. ”My goal is to move into the top 10. I definitely have higher expectations.”

No. 24 Marin Cilic went down 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

In women’s play, No. 3 Iga Swiatek got by 29th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1.

”I’m pretty happy that I was able to come back again this season from one set down,” Swiatek said. ”I felt like physically I’m really well prepared and I could use all my strengths, even after two hours of playing, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

Playing on her 18th birthday, No. 16 Coco Gauff lost to Simona Halep 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Martic of Croatia outlasted 11th-seeded Emma Raducanu 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 in nearly three hours. No. 25 Madison Keys advanced 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Alison Riske.

